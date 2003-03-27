Shopping Cart Blues

How to limit shopping cart abandonment on your site

March 27, 2003

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you offer goods via your Web site, regardless of what type of shopping system you devise, you have a primary role to honor. You need to ensure that you give the customer the opportunity to receive a running total at any moment with a single mouse click. Customers want and need to know how much is in their shopping carts, and they have to be able to do this with the greatest of ease. Otherwise, they may become uneasy.

Studies show that when customers begin to fill shopping carts online, they are much more inclined to abandon their purchases than through any other ordering mechanism, such as ordering by catalog, over the telephone, via fax or in a retail store. It is all too easy to abandon an online purchase. Also, some customers are only testing the waters to see how the shopping mechanism works.

