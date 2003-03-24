Michigan Pizza Hut Franchisee Selling Restaurants

March 24, 2003 1 min read

Dallas--Pizza Hut franchisee LaVan Hawkins, who owns Wolverine Pizza LLC, has agreed to sell his company's 89 Pizza Hut restaurants in Michigan to Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum Brands Inc., parent company of the pizza chain. Hawkins said the sale of the restaurants is scheduled to close March 31, but declined to disclose the price for the restaurants, according to media reports. -Business First of Louisville