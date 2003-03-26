Damon's Completes Third Phase of Menu Overhaul

March 26, 2003 1 min read

Columbus, Ohio--From new nightly dinner specials, including Endless Ribs, to made-from-scratch smoked tomato soup and BLT salad, more variety and value are coming off the grill at Damon's. The casual-themed chain's latest menu features more than 12 new lunch, dinner and appetizer menu items, and for the first time offers customers nightly dinner specials like grilled shrimp and pasta and an updated meatloaf, served with peppercorn sauce and stacked on ciabatta bread. This is the third phase of Damon's menu overhaul that began with a new dinner menu in October 2001. A new lunch menu was rolled out last July. -Brad Ritter Communications LLC