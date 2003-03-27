McDonald's to Offer Wireless Internet

March 27, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--Would you like super-sized Internet access with that burger and fries? In a further sign of the spread of wireless Internet technology, McDonald's restaurants in three U.S. cities will offer one hour of free high-speed access to anyone who buys a combination meal. Ten McDonald's in Manhattan are currently offering the wireless WiFi access, and by year's end the company will extend access to 300 restaurants in New York, Chicago and a yet-unannounced California town. -Associated Press