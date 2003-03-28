Expansion News--The Athlete's Foot, Papa John's

March 28, 2003 1 min read

Atlanta--The Athlete's Foot plans to add more stores in 2003, with an emphasis on adding up to 100 international franchise stores, particularly in Europe and the Middle East. The company has imminent development plans for Greece, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and is also targeting Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy and Scandinavia. -Atlanta Business Chronicle

Louisville, Kentucky--Papa John's Int'l Inc. opened its first restaurant in the Bahamas on March 7. The new franchise is located on Grand Bahama Island and is owned and operated by Bahama Papa Ltd. Earlier in March, Papa John's opened its first restaurant in Aruba. -Business First of Louisville