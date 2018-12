When was the last time you thanked a hardworking employee?

March 26, 2003 1 min read

"Thank you" is one of the most powerful phrases in the English language. It almost always generates a smile from someone's face. Carry some Post-it notes in your pocket. Use them to put a thank-you note on an employee's desk if she is not there to verbally thank in person. Watch her favorable response once she finds you. The simple message could be, "Thank you for your contribution in today's staff meeting."

