Harvard Business School Conference Coming Up

Dust off your business plan and get ready for the 19th Annual Harvard Business School Entrepreneurship Conference.
Harvard Business School believes that everyone secretly harbors the desire to start a business. If they're right, they should have a good turnout at their 19th Annual Harvard Business School Entrepreneurship Conference on April 5.

The conference, organized by the Entrepreneurship Club at Harvard Business School, will feature panel discussions, workshops, a career fair for start-ups to hire MBAs and networking opportunities galore--all great activities for any start-up to pursue. But those looking to get serious now about starting a business might consider suiting up for the "Battle of the Business Plans," in which entrepreneurial hopefuls will have mere moments to present their plans and get a shot at winning up to $5,000. Prizes will be awarded for the coolest idea, biggest market opportunity, strongest team and best chance of success.

The conference has been a great success in the past--last year, more than 70 entrepreneurs, industry leaders and investors participated in the panel discussions, small group lunches and keynotes. They expect around 500 attendees this year, according to Matthew J. Turner, an MBA student and one of the chairs of the business plan competition, which he says is attracting nationwide entries.

You must sign up now and register to be considered as an entrant for the business plan contest. Go to http://www.hbseconference.com for further details about the contest and the conference and to register.

