It's a small way to win new customers.

April 4, 2003 1 min read

The initial cost of giving away free samples of your product may be greater than the return. However, the potential for a substantial increase in profits is expanded, at least more than if no sample were offered. The theory behind free samples is simple: By exposing people to the product, you encourage them to be paying customers.

