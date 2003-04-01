Rubio's Has Recipe for Growth with Business Objects

April 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Carlsbad, California--Rubio's Fresh Mexican Grill has partnered with Business Objects, a provider of business intelligence solutions, to gain instant access to financial information so the company can assess the effectiveness of menu changes and the impact of various restaurant promotions. By detecting trends earlier, Rubio's managers in the accounting, finance, marketing and operations departments can make changes to improve customer satisfaction, sales and margins.

Using both BusinessObjects, the integrated query, reporting and analysis solution, and WebIntelligence, a business intelligence solution for the Web, Rubio's can closely monitor and control the costs that impact the company's profitability as well as strategically manage menus, product mix and promotions to appeal to new and existing customers. - Business Wire