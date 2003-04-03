Domino's Named Pizza Chain of the Year by Industry Magazine

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Pizza Today magazine, a pizza industry publication, recently announced Domino's as its 2003 Chain of the Year award recipient. Jeremy White, editor-in-chief of the monthly trade magazine, says Domino's was honored for its outstanding sales results, strong leadership, innovative product introductions, brand strength and high customer satisfaction scores. In addition to being on the cover of Pizza Today's June issue and profiled in the magazine, Domino's leadership was presented the Chain of the Year Award at the Las Vegas Pizza Expo on March 27. - PRNewswire

