Zyng Noodlery Makes Top 50 Restaurant Web Sites

Alexandria, Virginia--Zyng Noodlery was named to Atlantic Publishing Company's Top 50 Web Sites this month. The casual dining Pan Asian chain currently has over 70 stores in development in the United States with its first store scheduled to open in Wichita, Kansas, this April. Atlantic Publishing creates books, videos, training material, tools and software for the food-service, restaurant and hospitality industry. The Top 50 Restaurant Web Sites list is evaluated and updated monthly. - Zyng Noodlery

