Start out by uncovering the needs of your prospects.

April 4, 2003 1 min read

What's the first step in creative selling? Coming up with a creative idea, right? Wrong! It's investigating prospects and uncovering needs they might have. Secondly, you set specific goals for them--then you create an idea. Ideas are third--needs come first.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales