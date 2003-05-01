Take Time to Reassess Your Marketing Program

Reviewing your marketing strategies from time to time will help you create strong methods for developing new business.
Here are some smart tips from guerrilla marketing expert Jay Conrad Levinson:

  • Don't just network--build relationships. Send notes to people you've just met indicating you would like to talk again.
  • Make sure your ads answer every consumer's No. 1 question: What's in it for me?
  • Give something to your best customers. Gifts work best as a follow-up to a sale or a referral, on a holiday or for the customer's birthday.
  • Personalize your e-mail marketing messages. And add an easy-response device, such as "To order, fill in the blanks and e-mail back."
  • Are you using the best ways to reach your prospects? A letter followed by a phone call is best. Next best is a referral, then a cold call.
  • Be sure you're communicating with your customers, even when you're not trying to sell them anything. That's how your build effective relationships.
