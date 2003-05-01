Take Time to Reassess Your Marketing Program
Reviewing your marketing strategies from time to time will help you create strong methods for developing new business.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Here are some smart tips from guerrilla marketing expert Jay Conrad Levinson:
- Don't just network--build relationships. Send notes to people you've just met indicating you would like to talk again.
- Make sure your ads answer every consumer's No. 1 question: What's in it for me?
- Give something to your best customers. Gifts work best as a follow-up to a sale or a referral, on a holiday or for the customer's birthday.
- Personalize your e-mail marketing messages. And add an easy-response device, such as "To order, fill in the blanks and e-mail back."
- Are you using the best ways to reach your prospects? A letter followed by a phone call is best. Next best is a referral, then a cold call.
- Be sure you're communicating with your customers, even when you're not trying to sell them anything. That's how your build effective relationships.
|Related Articles
|. Find Time for Marketing
. Marketing Plan Makeover
. Creative Marketing on a Shoestring