Find Referrals

Don't just limit yourself to current customers.

May 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You usually think of getting referrals from current satisfied customers, but don't limit yourself to that group. One other group you should be investigating is the potential customers you're pitching to. Even if they don't choose to do business with you, you can ask them for a referral to someone else who might be interested in your products or services. If the original prospect doesn't buy, at least you'll get something of value for your time.