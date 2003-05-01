Get Employees to Think Long-Term

Tie their job performance objectives to your long-range goals.

All members of your team should know your organization's objectives. If they don't, you need to make sure everybody learns what your objectives are as soon as possible. Once that's done, you or your managers can set goals for each employee that are in keeping with your long-range plans and then create a formal reward program that's directly tied to achieving these objectives. Formal rewards not only help reinforce the importance of organizational objectives, they also add an element of fun. For example, assign each employee tasks that can be easily measured and, once accomplished, reward them with a gift certificate or a day off. Give the office a common goal and plan a celebration when the goal is accomplished. By delivering these types of positive reinforcement, you'll find that employees will find it easier to meet their goals and help your company meet its goals, too.