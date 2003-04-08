Calculating the Cost of New Customers

How much does it cost your company to handle new business?

There are many costs incurred after you land a new account--most of them in the form of time used for the following seven procedures:

Credit checks Establishment of payments Internal accounting setup Internal shipping department setup Customer indoctrination and training Salesperson handholding Management monitoring

To get a good idea of the costs to your company, ask each department what it does when an order comes in from a new customer. You might be surprised at how much goes on behind the scenes.

