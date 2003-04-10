What to Look for in a Job Candidate

Standout candidates have very specific qualities.

An outstanding candidate knows how to look at and analyze a current situation, evaluate future trends and decide what needs to be done. This quality can be invaluable to any organization. How do you find out if people have good perception? Ask them the question, "Why do you think some companies with good products fail?" This question tests a candidate's ability to analyze a company's strengths and weaknesses relative to its market strategy. Are they able to critically evaluate a situation and recommend appropriate solutions?

