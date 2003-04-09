Supercuts Gets Redesign, Breaks into Minnesota Market

April 9, 2003 1 min read

Minneapolis--In an effort to reshape its image and draw in new customers, Regis Corp. plans to open about 200 new Supercuts stores with a new look, and will refit between 100 and 200 of its older stores with the new designs. Among the new stores sporting trendy new designs--which replace the old yellow and purple color scheme with stainless steel, light wood and blue accents--are three new Supercuts salons opening in Minnesota. The stores are the first to be opened in the state, but SC Salons of Minnesota has signed a development deal to open more than 80 new salons in Minnesota over the next 10 years. --Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal Online