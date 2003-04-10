Qdoba Opening Eight Ohio Restaurants

April 10, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Wheatridge, Colorado--Qdoba Mexican Grill's latest franchising partnership will bring eight new restaurants to southwestern Ohio after signing an agreement with Dayton, Ohio-based OHMEX Restaurant Group. The first location, marking Qdoba's Ohio debut, is scheduled to open in September. Development of the remaining locations will take at least four years, according to Qdoba. --The Denver Business Journal