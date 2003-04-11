New Recipe and Menu News--McDonald's, Schlotzsky's

April 11, 2003 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois--McDonald's Corp. is at work in its kitchens to "put the taste back into McDonald's," according to franchisees who attended a recent company convention. Among changes in the offing are reformulating hamburger and other sandwich buns to improve their toastability. Filet-O-Fish sandwiches will be steamed to melt their cheese and improve overall flavor, while the "special sauce" on Big Macs will revert back to the original formula. --Dow Jones

Austin, Texas--Schlotzsky's is testing a new expanded menu in its Austin flagship restaurant. The new menu is loaded with more than a dozen new items, including pizzas, salads, soups, espresso drinks, kids meals and even stuffed baked potatoes and paninis. The company invites feedback from customers via in-restaurant questionnaires and online polls. In the coming months, several of the most popular new items will likely be added to menus at other Schlotzsky's locations in Austin and nationwide. --Business Wire