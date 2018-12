Think you've found your dream candidate? Get a second opinion before hiring.

April 8, 2003 1 min read

Just when you think you have been doing pretty well at hiring people, you make a big mistake and hire the wrong person. It can happen to anyone. Hiring is a subjective process that is based on lots of soft information and your intuition. Try to have at least one other person interview your final candidates. A third party's fresh perspective may surprise you.

