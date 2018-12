Loyalty marketing can go a long way toward retaining existing customers.

April 10, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It costs less to retain a customer than it does to acquire a new one. One way to reward your valued customers is to give them special access to premium services by setting up a members-only domain on your Web site. You can make your members-only domain password-protected, and membership can be based on the amount of previous purchases or any other qualifications you see fit.

Excerpted from Attracting & Rewarding Outstanding Employees