5 Secrets to a Successful Cold Call

April 18, 2003 1 min read

There are five ingredients you should use in all your appointment telephone calls. Using them consistently will increase your effectiveness and set the perfect tone for your meeting with the prospect.

Get permission. Share your enthusiasm. Promise a reward. Guarantee no obligation. Close your appointment.

Excerpted from Creative Selling: Boost your B2B sales