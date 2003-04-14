Allied Domecq Signs Agreement with SkillSoft

April 14, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randolph, Massachusetts--Allied Domecq QSR, franchisor of the Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin' Donuts and Togo's brands, has signed an agreement with e-learning courseware and referenceware provider SkillSoft PLC for development, deployment, hosting and administration services. The first Web-based learning initiative for Allied Domecq QSR, the training initiative will be targeted to franchise management and employees and will address a variety of topics spanning store management, customer service and product preparation. The learning curricula will be available through on-site computers owned and outfitted by franchisees with high-speed Internet connections and will include courses in quality assessment, customer service, interviewing skills, product delivery and safe food handling practices. -PRNewswire