Panera Bread Testing Off-Site Food Delivery Options

St. Louis--Panera Bread Co. is making plans to join an increasing number of restaurants exploring the meal-delivery and to-go market. The initiative, dubbed Via Panera, would bring food to customers in their office or possibly in their car, according to the company. Also, Panera is adding another 120 locations in the United States and intends to expand into Southern California in the third quarter. -Dow Jones Newswire