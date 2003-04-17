Expansion News--D'Angelo, Sign-A-Rama, Sport Clips

April 17, 2003 1 min read

Dedham, Massachusetts--After a 10-year moratorium on bringing new franchisees into the D'Angelo Sandwich Shops chain, the 216-unit system is looking toward franchise expansion to fuel the company's first growth push outside of New England. The company is targeting the markets of Long Island and Albany, New York, and Hartford, Connecticut, for franchise growth. -Nation's Restaurant News

West Palm Beach, Florida--Sign-making franchise Sign-A-Rama now has stores in 25 countries from Canada to China. The company sold its latest master license in February for Ireland and saw its first Irish store open in Dublin in March. In the last 12 months, Sign-A-Rama began operating for the first time in France and Italy. -Palm Beach Post

Georgetown, Texas--Sport Clips, a sports-themed hair salon specializing in haircuts for men and boys, is planning to open 13 stores in Memphis, Tennessee, over the next four years. Tennessee developer Dan Payant is seeking franchisees to open 60 stores in the state. The first Memphis store is opening this week. -Memphis Business Journal