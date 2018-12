Writing effective content will keep the interest of online visitors.

April 14, 2003 1 min read

One of the first keys to Web writing is cutting the fluff. People reading the text on your Web page want their questions answered quickly. Stick to the basics when describing your products and services so that users won't lose interest and leave. This includes using techniques such as keywords, subheadings and bulleted lists.

