Book Review: <i>The Tipping Point</i>

How a tiny idea can turn into something of an epidemic
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Teen Startups. Subscribe »

Malcom Gladwell's The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference is a national bestseller for good reason. Packed with practical information and perhaps surprising conclusions, this book should be consumed by anyone looking to get a peek into the magic threshold when products, social behaviors or theories start small and suddenly spread throughout the country at an incredible rate.

In business, we call these epidemics "word-of-mouth" or "viral" marketing strategies. Gladwell makes a convincing case on how a drop in the crime rate in New York or the stickiness of Sesame Street can all be attributed to connectors, mavens, salesmen and the context in which the epidemic spreads.

One piece of his argument insists that there are a select number of influential people in the country who dictate many of the trends that break out. These people have amazing Rolodexes; they seem to know everyone. For a businessperson, finding these people and leveraging their influence is absolutely critical, Gladwell argues. While written for a general audience, not necessarily businesspeople (thus some sections may not be particularly applicable to your business), it is a must-read for anyone hoping to gain a better understanding on how these social epidemics work--and how to capitalize on them.

Fifteen-year-old Ben Casnocha is founder and chairman of Comcate Inc., a San Francisco firm focused on providing technology solutions for local governments. His work has been profiled by more than 50 magazines, newspapers, radio stations, TV outlets and Web sites nationwide. Got something to squawk about? Write to Casnocha at ben@comcate.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market