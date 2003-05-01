A take-along table for all you travelers

May 1, 2003 1 min read

If you've ever tried to work at an airport, hotel lobby or other public space with no tables around, you know that putting your laptop on your lap makes your lap, well, hot.

Enter the Table Tote from PC Tables LLC, a collapsible, lightweight table. It sets up in seconds, weighs 3 pounds and can hold up to 18 pounds.

The table folds to 1 inch flat, and the aluminum legs are height-adjustable so you can use it anywhere, whether you're in a chair, on a sofa or even sitting in bed ($49, www.pctabletote.com, 877-6-TABLE).