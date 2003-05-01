Growth Strategies

Miles to Go

When an airline goes bust, do your points take flight?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If your favorite airline is flying under bankruptcy protection, you're probably worried about what might happen to your miles if the carrier goes under. Relax. Your points are probably safe.

Both United Airlines and US Airways, which have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, have assured travelers their miles are fine. As if to underscore the point, US Airways briefly offered triple miles for passengers on its shuttle flights, and United gave certain frequent fliers double miles on any route.

Even if one of the airlines goes belly-up, your miles will most likely be transferred to another airline's frequent-flier account. When TWA stopped flying, its frequent-flier memberships were transferred to American Airlines. But when Ansett Australia liquidated last year, its customers were out of luck. How do you safeguard your points?

  • Insure them. AwardGuard (www.awardguard.com) protects any unused miles in your account and will return you to your point of origin if a mileage program collapses while you're on the road and no other program will honor your ticket. A one-year policy costs $119.
  • Move them. Transfer your miles or elite status to a program with an airline that's on more solid financial footing. That's exactly what United and US Airways are trying to avoid with their generous mileage offers, but it will put an end to your concerns. Check out FrequentFlier.com (www.frequentflier.com) for information.
  • Use them. Burn miles while you can. Carriers are cutting back on awards. Delta, for instance, has announced that on discounted coach tickets, passengers would only earn half the miles they used to that can be counted toward elite status.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?