Move Over, Martha
Find out which style maven has the best shot at claiming Martha Stewart's crown.
2 min read
This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Whether or not Martha Stewart recovers from her insider trading scandal, there's more than one decorating diva angling for her spatula.
|B. Smith
Empire: B. Smith Enterprises Inc. Host of TV's "B. Smith with Style"; author; boasts three restaurants and a line of housewares
Reason to love her: She's a successful African American entrepreneur.
Reason to loathe her: She sings her own theme song.
On Martha: "Nobody is going to be Martha."
Stumbling block: Can America love to hate someone who seems so nice?
|Katie
Brown
Empire: Host of "The Katie Brown Show" on E!'s Style Network; author; the "Gen X Martha"
Reason to love her: She'll keep the camera running even if she makes a mistake.
Reason to loathe her: She's as peppy as Martha Stewart on amphetamines.
On Martha: "Martha's great."
Stumbling block: Who watches the Style Network?
|Christopher
Lowell
Empire: Christopher Lowell Enterprises. Host of "The Christopher Lowell Show" on The Discovery Channel; author
Reason to love him: Sometimes hosts in drag; large male following
Reason to loathe him: His high-pitched voice can frighten animals and small children.
On Martha: "She didn't really show how-to; she showed how she lived in the Hamptons. People are disconnected from that."
Stumbling block: Are we ready for a male Martha?
|Chris Casson
Madden
Empire: Chris Madden Inc. Host of HGTV's "Interiors by Design"; author of 15 books; sales of $75 million in 2002
Reason to love her: Active in causes such as Habitat for Humanity
Reason to loathe her: Says things like "Feed your soul" and "Every woman has room inside"; has homes in Westchester County and The Hamptons
On Martha: "I do have, to be honest, the credentials to be the next Martha."
Stumbling block: Will America warm to someone who might make Martha seem average?
|Sandra
Lee
Empire: Sandra Lee Semi-Homemade. A regular on the QVC Shopping Network; has inked a deal with Miramax to write cookbooks and possibly start her own TV show
Reason to love her: Bills her style as "the Cliffs Notes approach to life"
Reason to loathe her: Looks like Martha, only younger
On Martha: "Martha is Martha. There's no replacing [her]."
Stumbling block: Will people confuse her with Sara Lee or Sandra Dee?