Move Over, Martha

May 1, 2003

Whether or not Martha Stewart recovers from her insider trading scandal, there's more than one decorating diva angling for her spatula.

B. Smith

Empire: B. Smith Enterprises Inc. Host of TV's "B. Smith with Style"; author; boasts three restaurants and a line of housewares

Reason to love her: She's a successful African American entrepreneur.

Reason to loathe her: She sings her own theme song.

On Martha: "Nobody is going to be Martha."

Stumbling block: Can America love to hate someone who seems so nice?

Katie Brown

Empire: Host of "The Katie Brown Show" on E!'s Style Network; author; the "Gen X Martha"

Reason to love her: She'll keep the camera running even if she makes a mistake.

Reason to loathe her: She's as peppy as Martha Stewart on amphetamines.

On Martha: "Martha's great."

Stumbling block: Who watches the Style Network?

Christopher Lowell

Empire: Christopher Lowell Enterprises. Host of "The Christopher Lowell Show" on The Discovery Channel; author

Reason to love him: Sometimes hosts in drag; large male following

Reason to loathe him: His high-pitched voice can frighten animals and small children.

On Martha: "She didn't really show how-to; she showed how she lived in the Hamptons. People are disconnected from that."

Stumbling block: Are we ready for a male Martha?

Chris Casson Madden

Empire: Chris Madden Inc. Host of HGTV's "Interiors by Design"; author of 15 books; sales of $75 million in 2002

Reason to love her: Active in causes such as Habitat for Humanity

Reason to loathe her: Says things like "Feed your soul" and "Every woman has room inside"; has homes in Westchester County and The Hamptons

On Martha: "I do have, to be honest, the credentials to be the next Martha."

Stumbling block: Will America warm to someone who might make Martha seem average?