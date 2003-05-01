Move Over, Martha

Find out which style maven has the best shot at claiming Martha Stewart's crown.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »


Whether or not Martha Stewart recovers from her insider trading scandal, there's more than one decorating diva angling for her spatula.

B. Smith
Empire: B. Smith Enterprises Inc. Host of TV's "B. Smith with Style"; author; boasts three restaurants and a line of housewares
Reason to love her: She's a successful African American entrepreneur.
Reason to loathe her: She sings her own theme song.
On Martha: "Nobody is going to be Martha."
Stumbling block: Can America love to hate someone who seems so nice?
Katie Brown
Empire: Host of "The Katie Brown Show" on E!'s Style Network; author; the "Gen X Martha"
Reason to love her: She'll keep the camera running even if she makes a mistake.
Reason to loathe her: She's as peppy as Martha Stewart on amphetamines.
On Martha: "Martha's great."
Stumbling block: Who watches the Style Network?
Christopher Lowell
Empire: Christopher Lowell Enterprises. Host of "The Christopher Lowell Show" on The Discovery Channel; author
Reason to love him: Sometimes hosts in drag; large male following
Reason to loathe him: His high-pitched voice can frighten animals and small children.
On Martha: "She didn't really show how-to; she showed how she lived in the Hamptons. People are disconnected from that."
Stumbling block: Are we ready for a male Martha?
Chris Casson Madden
Empire: Chris Madden Inc. Host of HGTV's "Interiors by Design"; author of 15 books; sales of $75 million in 2002
Reason to love her: Active in causes such as Habitat for Humanity
Reason to loathe her: Says things like "Feed your soul" and "Every woman has room inside"; has homes in Westchester County and The Hamptons
On Martha: "I do have, to be honest, the credentials to be the next Martha."
Stumbling block: Will America warm to someone who might make Martha seem average?
Sandra Lee
Empire: Sandra Lee Semi-Homemade. A regular on the QVC Shopping Network; has inked a deal with Miramax to write cookbooks and possibly start her own TV show
Reason to love her: Bills her style as "the Cliffs Notes approach to life"
Reason to loathe her: Looks like Martha, only younger
On Martha: "Martha is Martha. There's no replacing [her]."
Stumbling block: Will people confuse her with Sara Lee or Sandra Dee?

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market