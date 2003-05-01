The Mac Pack

Some entrepreneurs would rather switch than fight.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Security holes keep popping up, licensing agreements have changed, .NET is still confusing, and the blue screen of death is still feared. All reasons some intrepid entrepreneurs are switching from Microsoft to Mac. Patrick Gant runs communications services firm thinkitPR communications in Ottawa, Canada. Windows ME was his final Microsoft operating system purchase. "I was tired of going the upgrade path and not getting a reliable computer," Gant says. Now an iMac 400 DV edition and an iBook laptop are the computing foundation of his business.

Changing operating systems and hardware is no small matter. Will your Mac files work with all the Windows machines out there? "I found there were no problems at all. Most [clients] don't even know I use a Mac," Gant says. A top software buy for business owners living in a Windows world is Microsoft's well-designed Office suite for the Mac OS.

Switching to Apple is appealing for entrepreneurs using standard applications and seeking an inherently secure and user-friendly computing environment. Gant transferred data by burning CDs. His experiences are a microcosm of what it takes to change over multiple workstations. A two-button mouse makes it even smoother.

You don't have to throw away your PCs, because you can network them with Macs. Bret Cravens, president of Kansas City technology consulting firm River City Solutions, says, "You need to design the network well." Setting up your computers for file sharing is simple using the latest Mac OS X. Complicated applications may require hiring an expert.

Cravens works extensively with both Macs and PCs. "The Mac gives you more options," he says. "[It] can run Windows programs if you have [one that's] fast enough." Try a Windows emulation program like Virtual PC by Connectix. Visit www.apple.com/switch for more on making the switch.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market