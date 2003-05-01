Labor Pains

If immigration laws tighten, all entrepreneurs could feel the squeeze.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Just what will happen to the economy if tighter immigration policies reduce the flow of immigrants? That's a serious question many entrepreneurs are mulling over in the wake of newly formed attitudes toward immigrants, post 9/11.

The U.S. economic boom of the 1990s was fueled by labor arriving from other countries, according to an analysis of Census data done by the Center for Labor Market Studies at Northeastern University in Boston. Immigration hit record levels last decade, as more than 13 million new immigrants entered the country. Because those immigrants tended to be relatively young men who were hungry for work, they had an outsized impact on the U.S. supply of labor, making up nearly half of labor supply growth from 1990 to 2001.

Looking forward, the primary concern is what effect 9/11 will have on the labor pool. "When the recovery occurs, the overall labor market will tighten up very quickly," says Paul Harrington, associate director of the labor center. You're going to be pretty dependent on foreign labor." As many of the 1990s immigrants are believed to have been illegal, sharply curtailing illegal immigration might hurt the overall labor supply, affecting even businesses that don't employ illegal immigrants.

No dropoff in immigration has materialized yet, says Harrington. But unlike countries such as Canada and Australia that tie immigration policy to economic policy, U.S. policy focuses on accommodating political refugees and reuniting families.

While national security is an important part of the immigration policy issue, another major question is how labor supply should be factored into the decision. "We've let the flow of immigrants answer that for us," says Harrington. "We need to start answering it for ourselves."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways to Perfect Your Business Model

Starting a Business

These Are the 10 Most Socially Conscious Cities in the U.S. (Infographic)

Starting a Business

Interested in Starting a New Business? 8 Helpful Tips on How to Begin