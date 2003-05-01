The Transformers

Entrepreneurs who changed the world and how they did it
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »


Nobody has ever isolated what makes great entrepreneurs great, but that doesn't stop people from trying. Business historian Maury Klein takes on the question in The Change Makers: From Carnegie to Gates, How Great Entrepreneurs Transformed Ideas into Industries (Times Books), which compares and contrasts American entrepreneurial legends. He looks at how Thomas Edison and Edwin Land generated creativity, how Jay Gould and Bill Gates battled antitrust regulators, what the entrepreneurs did on their own time and more.

Klein uncovers many differences. Railroad magnate E.H. Harriman, for example, eagerly spent money on anything that might improve his tracks, while retailer J.C. Penney made a ritual of re-using bits of paper and string.

Klein describes the commonalities he found in a short list: All were determined to make their mark no matter what the cost, were supremely talented, had a deep need for independence, knew their businesses inside out, had enormous ability to focus and were highly creative types. Oddly, he wraps up this unusually original book with the well-worn observation that they became great primarily because they worked really hard and never quit. Maybe that really is all there is to it.

What a Pain!

One common role of a business leader is listening to employees. But when problems mount and workplaces become saturated with turmoil due to poor management, excessive change or other causes, managers can become dumping grounds for pain, rage and other toxic emotions. In Toxic Emotions at Work: How Compassionate Managers Handle Pain and Conflict (Harvard Business School Press), management professor Peter J. Frost warns against becoming a business "sin eater" and offers ways to acknowledge, manage and, at best, transform people's workplace pain and conflict into constructive forces for change.

Mark Henricks is Entrepreneur's "Smart Moves" columnist.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market