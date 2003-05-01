My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Think Fast

Don't blink, or else the 100 fastest-growing franchises for 2003 might pass you by.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While many companies are just managing to plod ahead, some are picking up the pace and offering prospective franchisees a spot on their fast track. Which franchises have managed to break ahead of the pack? We combed our data to find out. Without further delay, we present the 100 franchises that grew fastest over the past year.

But first, a few important details: All ties are listed alphabetically. These rankings are based on growth in the number of franchises from 2001 to 2002, as verified in Entrepreneur's 24th Annual Franchise 500®.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Due diligence includes reading all the company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Rushing through the research phase will only slow you down on the path to franchise success.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Here's Why More THC Companies Are Starting CBD Companies

Starting a Business

Successful Startups Have This One Thing in Common

Starting a Business

3 Lessons From 3 Years As an Entrepreneur