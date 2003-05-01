It Figures 05/03
|Only
94%
of Web consumers visit multiple sites to compare prices.
SOURCE: BizRate.com
It takes an average of
In 2003, computer viruses will
create
Only
|HIGHER PURPOSE
|WHILE 60% OF THOSE WHO want to start a business say financial success is their major
incentive, established business owners have different reasons.
Source:The Hartford Financial Services Group
|43% of 25- to 44-year-old Internet users
say they spend more time on the Net than they do watching tv.
SOURCE: BURST!
|76% of all adults refer to the yellow
pages at least once a month.
90%
|ARRIVALS OF THE FITTEST
|MORE PEOPLE ARE ARRIVING at their desired Web site through direct navigation as opposed to
search functions.
Source: WestSideStory