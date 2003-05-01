My Queue

It Figures 05/03

The rise of direct navigation on the Web, what motivates entrepreneurs and more
This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Only
94%
of Web consumers visit multiple sites to compare prices.
SOURCE: BizRate.com

It takes an average of
65
DAYS
to fill management positions.
SOURCE: U.S. Commerce Department

In 2003, computer viruses will create
$28
BILLION
in damages.
Antivirus solutions, meanwhile, will total
$1.8
BILLION
in revenue in 2003.SOURCE: Radicati

Only
5%
of e-mail users read spam messages, down from
18%
in 2001.
SOURCE: DoubleClick
HIGHER PURPOSE
WHILE 60% OF THOSE WHO want to start a business say financial success is their major incentive, established business owners have different reasons.
Source:The Hartford Financial Services Group
43% of 25- to 44-year-old Internet users say they spend more time on the Net than they do watching tv.
SOURCE: BURST!
76% of all adults refer to the yellow pages at least once a month.

90%
refer to the yellow pages at least once a year. SOURCE: Knowledge Networks/SRI
ARRIVALS OF THE FITTEST
MORE PEOPLE ARE ARRIVING at their desired Web site through direct navigation as opposed to search functions.

Source: WestSideStory

