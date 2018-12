It all depends on the size of your market.

April 16, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There is one sure-fire limit to growth: Your sales can't grow larger than your market. It's also true that many measures, from the maximum profits you can generate to the top growth rates you can sustain, are dictated by market limitations. One prerequisite to deciding whether and how to grow is to know how large and what kind of a business your market will support.

Excerpted from Grow Your BusinessExcerpted from Grow Your Business