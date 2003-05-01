Get With the Program!

The cutting-edge applications in Entrepreneur's 2003 Complete Guide to Software give new meaning to working smarter, not harder.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Our 2003 Complete Guide to Software covers the gamut of software tools that will help make your business more productive. Featured in these tables, you'll find more than 160 applications designed strictly for business users. The programs can help address needs covering the range of corporate human resources and IT. What's more, we have software for multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac, PDA-compatible OSes and the Internet (see our ASP chart). Whether you need an accounting program, a remote access tool or marketing-related software, start your search here.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays