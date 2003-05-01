Growth Strategies

It's All Talk

You don't have to tear your hair out every time you read a contract that's chock-full of legalese.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We can speculate about why legal language is so opaque. But whether legalese is a conspiracy against the laity, the result of institutional inertia--or something else entirely--really doesn't matter. Most contracts are written in this bulky dialect and, like it or not, we all have to deal with it. Of course, for the well-financed deal-maker, legalese is nothing more than an annoyance--their attorneys take care of it. But if you're not budgeted for professional help, or if your deal is too small to justify legal fees, what should you do?

For one thing, don't despair. Read the paperwork anyway. At least you can double-check material terms: how much, what, where and so on. Even the best professional can miss something; another pair of eyes doesn't hurt. Then, do your best. When you must read agreements without the help of a lawyer, follow these rules:

1. Read slowly. Read every word. Reviewing contracts can be incredibly boring, so be prepared to spend some time.

2. Read literally. Contracts are scientific in their precision. Approach these documents concretely. A legal dictionary is also a good idea.

3. Go back and double-check all the cross-references. Again, read literally.

4. Watch out for defined terms. Insurance companies limit their exposure by the way they define "covered loss," "insurable event" and the like. In the music business, some record companies define "net sales" as 85 percent of actual sales. It may or may not be justified, but it does mean that every time you read the phrase "net sales," you're getting 15 percent less than you think.

5. If you don't know what it means, ask. Try to get an intelligent answer (in writing, if possible).

6. Watch out for legal mumbo-jumbo. Beware the following:

"Notwithstanding," "subject to," "provided that": These are elegant ways of saying "There's a catch."

"And" and "or": Misreading these can make a big difference.

"Or otherwise": This is one of the great catchalls.

"And/or": Does this mean "and" or "or" or both, and who decides this?

"Pursuant to," and "in accordance with": These are sneaky cross-references.

"Deemed": This is a second cousin to the defined term.

"Above," "aforementioned," "aforesaid," "following," "forthwith," "foregoing," "heretofore," "preceding," "hereinafter/above/before": These tend to be vague.

Any words in Latin.

Finally, never forget that the printed word is mightier than the spoken one. A loan officer at the bank may assure you that you've got four years to repay, but if you signed a promissory note payable "on demand," you could be in for a rude awakening.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is the author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?