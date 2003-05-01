Food Fair

How one caterer's soiree made her the talk of the town
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

After one short year in business, Connie Chantilis' catering company, Two Sisters Catering (which she originally started with her sister) suffered an identity crisis. With a large yet varied customer base of recruiters, nonprofit organizations, private schools, universities and a corporate lunch program, some people were confused as to whether Two Sisters still handled the small events it had started out doing. Chantilis decided to set things straight by throwing a party.

To celebrate Two Sisters' first anniversary, Chantilis, 39, invited meeting planners, customers and prospects and placed an ad in the local newspaper. The 375 guests attending the party, held outside the retail location in Dallas, not only got to taste the type of fare Two Sisters could provide for any size event, but were also treated to valet parking, a classical guitarist and tented bar and buffet stations.

Positive feedback and tremendous word-of-mouth followed, with Two Sisters doubling sales since its first anniversary party in 1996. Today, with 2003 sales approaching $3 million, Chantilis uses the annual event to showcase different aspects of the business, such as various food styles, florals and designs. As Chantilis has discovered, it's important to stay one step ahead: "I had no idea the response would be so phenomenal [the first time]. But as soon as we realized it, we've planned for a party every year after."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market