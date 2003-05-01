What's New 05/03

One-stop shopping takes all the running out of errands.

May 1, 2003 1 min read

Running errands can be a drag--driving all over town, waiting in line, wasting a perfectly good Saturday afternoon. What if you could offer several services, such as a barbershop, a dry cleaner and a car wash, all under one roof? That's what Male Care (which just began franchising this year) offers--convenience. Founded in Augusta, Georgia, in 1998 by Fred and Richard Calloway, the business allows customers to get their cars washed, their hair cut and their clothes cleaned while enjoying Male Care's lounge, complete with TV and video games. Though men aged 5 to 75 years are the target customers, women are also welcome.