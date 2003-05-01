A Dream Come True

The ins and outs of starting your own consulting service
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Whether you've been laid off from your corporate job or you're just ready to strike out on your own, you're not alone if you dream of starting a consulting business. To make that dream a reality, Joseph Riggio, CEO and president of JS Riggio International Inc. in Mahwah, New Jersey, has developed a program to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch consulting businesses.

First, says Riggio, pick a point of entry where you already have expertise and familiarity. What are you passionate about? "The more specific, the better," he says. "Think about it as though you're entering a funnel from the small end." Be tightly focused and position yourself in that small area-you can't be all things to all people. Use your specific expertise to persuade your first few critical clients to take a risk on you; only then can you expand your horizons a bit.

Second, present benefits that are recognizable and tangible to your potential clients. Whether you're a weight-loss consultant or a small-business consultant, make it personal. "If I can say to [a client], 'I'm going to show you how to lose weight or how to stop smoking or how to make a million dollars,' [the client] can understand that," says Riggio.

When it comes to the practical side of pricing your services and marketing yourself to the local community, Riggio suggests finding out what similar consultants charge. If there are no similar consultants in your area, price yourself according to what local therapists charge per hour.

Finally, get your name out there-establish your expertise as a speaker with local business associations, the chamber of commerce and colleges. "Talk to everybody you know and everybody you meet about what you're doing," he says. "If you're not talking to everybody, you're not going to get the business." For more information about Riggio's program, log on to www.jsri.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market