My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bugged Out

Worried that tracking your customers' shopping habits may come back to bite you? Not if you do it the right way.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Do you use web bugs? You're not alone if you say yes. Increasing numbers of netpreneurs now rely on web bugs, aka web beacons, as a subtle way of gathering data on site visitors. These small image files, embedded in web pages or e-mail messages, allow you to better understand visitor usage patterns by evaluating the number of page visits, browser usage, the effectiveness of mass e-mails and even personal information.

Although overall Web bug use on the Internet isn't rampant, it increased 488 percent between 1998 and 2001, according to the most recent study from Internet site tracking firm Cyveillance in Arlington, Virginia.

Most web beacons are used through products and services from companies that offer site analysis services or products, such as WebSideStoryand NetIQ. These companies employ web beacon technology in combination with cookies to learn past surfing habits and record details about anonymous or aggregate visitors. That information includes which web pages users viewed and how long they usually stayed on a page. With this information, entrepreneurs can understand customers' traffic patterns and adjust their content to suit visitors' interests.

WebSideStory's HitBox Services are used by BackcountryStore.com, an online retailer of outdoor adventure gear in Heber City, Utah, to track site activity anonymously. John Bresee, vice president of marketing and co-founder of BackcountryStore.com, says the practice helped his company increase sales more than 160 percent in 2002, to more than $1 million. "HitBox continues to be a key reason for our online success," says Bresee, 36. "It helps us optimize our marketing and merchandising efforts and dramatically increase sales."

The technology has allowed BackcountryStore.com to learn, for instance, that site visitors using the internal search tool were four times more likely to make a purchase than those who navigated the site on their own. As a result, the company greatly expanded the search tool function across its entire site, resulting in more conversions and increased revenues.

BackcountryStore.com also uses HitBox to identify exactly which promotions generate the most orders, customers and revenues in real-time. This information then lets the business determine which campaigns to support and which to cut. The technology even helped with recent site redesign. HitBox's path-tracking technology also analyzes how visitors make it to a purchase and where they fall out of the process.

Privacy Factor

Although web bugs help businesses gather valuable information, their potential for collecting detailed information worries privacy advocates. They're concerned about the potential of web bugs and cookies to link records of online behavior to names, addresses, e-mail addresses or transactional information and then send that information to third parties without the end-user's knowledge. However, Bresee insists WebSideStory never collects personally identifiable information about their visitors and uses only aggregate traffic figures.

But if you do choose to use web bugs--even for aggregate data--one thing's for sure: You should let your users know about it. One way to do this is to follow the guidelines for notice and choice released late last year from the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a coalition of online ad network operators. The guidelines state that, whenever web beacons are used, the site's privacy policy must include notice of their use and explain what they're used for. In addition, the user should know if personally identifiable information is being collected--and sites should obtain a consumer's permission before using the technology to collect and share such data. Organizations included in the development of the guidelines include 24/7 RealMedia, Advertising.com, Coremetrics, DoubleClick, Guardent, IBM, KeyLime Software, Microsoft, the U.S. Postal Service and WebSideStory.

Two major self-regulatory seal programs, TRUSTe and BBB Online, also assisted in the development of the guidelines. In fact, TRUSTe, which maintains the largest privacy seal program in the world with more than 1,500 Web sites, says it will incorporate the guidelines into its seal of approval program. The FTC has also issued a staff opinion supporting the standards. For a full description, visit the NAI at www.networkadvertising.org.

Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in Brooklyn, New York.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Small Business Heroes

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business