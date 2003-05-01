Hot Disks 05/03

An all-in-one accounting system, ease your e-mail burdens and more
This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Easy Math: Simply Accounting 2003 from ACCPAC International offers a complete accounting system, including payroll and departmental accounting. New in this edition is Simply Webstore, which gets your e-commerce site up and running. The basic version costs $39 (all prices street), while the Pro version with multiuser features retails for $89 for one user.

Mail Call: Ease e-mail burdens with Nelson Email Organizer from Caelo Software. This $39.95 add-on for Microsoft Outlook sorts messages according to the priorities you set, with folders designated for messages that need attention. Messages are sorted by date and correspondent, and the application features a "caller ID" for e-mail.

Image Counts: A simple image-editing program that doesn't produce simple-looking results, Ulead's PhotoImpact 8.0 offers a range of tools for editing digital photos and creating sophisticated Web graphics, including some drawing tools. It doesn't offer the full drawing features found in Adobe Illustrator, but at $79.95 for the downloadable version, it also doesn't have the full price tag or the same steep learning curve.

Speak Up: Tapping your Pocket PC screen with your stylus isn't always convenient--or safe. VoiceCentral Lite from Fonix lets you access the info you need using only your vocal cords. The $19.95 application also lets you open and close any application on your Pocket PC-based PDA.

Liane Cassavoy, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

