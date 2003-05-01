Cool Clicks 05/03
This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Shop Talk: Finally ditching dial-up or you're looking for a better high-bandwidth deal? BroadBandBuyer.com offers a free service that gives price quotes and availability information on options for your area. It's not the most elegant interface, but it will pass out your business needs to a variety of providers. They get in touch with you directly, and you can take it from there.
Your Call: What happens to old mobile phones? ReCellular.com refurbishes and sells them to businesses like yours. Most are fairly recent models from brand-name manufacturers at prices that make outfitting all your employees a reasonable proposition. Browse the "Special Offers" section for deals, or place a request for specific phones.