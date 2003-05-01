Tech Buzz 05/03

Survey results show what Web surfers are searching for
This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

Research Methods
The majority of Americans now have Internet access, and it can be hard to divine just what they're looking for and expecting to find when they visit your business Web site. Fortunately, a new Pew Internet & American Life study is taking out some of the guesswork. First and foremost in the realm of electronic commerce, surfers expect to find solid product information for items in which they're interested.

Here's a good statistic for brick-and-mortar entrepreneurs: Nearly half (46 percent) of all Americans say they are more likely to go to a physical store and buy a product if they are able to find information about it on the store's Web site. If you weren't convinced before about the importance of having an online presence, that number is strong supporting evidence. Visit the Pew project online at www.pewinternet.org to access this study and others.

On average, Net users watch
4.8
HOURS
less TV per week than nonusers.
SOURCE: UCLA Center for Communication Policy

