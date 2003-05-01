Gear 05/03
TigerSwitch
SMC6709L2
- SMC Networks
- (800) SMC-4YOU
- www.smc.com
- Street price: $300
If you need a big network solution to fit into your small-business budget, SMC Networks' standalone TigerSwitch SMC6709L2 could be the answer. It's equipped with 10/100TX ports for networking up to eight Ethernet-ready workstations with Category 5 cable plus a copper gigabit port to connect your server. You can choose from eight different 100BASE or 1000BASE expansion modules priced from $170 to $1,500 for linking your workgroup to another LAN or broadband connection.
Pocket PC e330
- Toshiba
- (800) TOSHIBA
- www.toshiba.com
- Street price: $349
The Toshiba Pocket PC e330 has all you'd expect in a color PDA, but packed into a mere 5.1 ounces. It features a 3.5-inch TFT color display with 240 x 320 dpi resolution and speakers to boot. Powered by an Intel PXA250 processor with Intel Xscale technology at 300MHz, it's supported by a standard 64MB RAM and is expandable through its SD expansion card slot. And Adobe Acrobat Reader (for Pocket PC) comes bundled.