Gear 05/03

A network solution on the cheap; a color PDA that's just 5 ounces
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2003 issue of Entrepreneur.

TigerSwitch SMC6709L2

  • SMC Networks
  • (800) SMC-4YOU
  • www.smc.com
  • Street price: $300

If you need a big network solution to fit into your small-business budget, SMC Networks' standalone TigerSwitch SMC6709L2 could be the answer. It's equipped with 10/100TX ports for networking up to eight Ethernet-ready workstations with Category 5 cable plus a copper gigabit port to connect your server. You can choose from eight different 100BASE or 1000BASE expansion modules priced from $170 to $1,500 for linking your workgroup to another LAN or broadband connection.

Pocket PC e330

The Toshiba Pocket PC e330 has all you'd expect in a color PDA, but packed into a mere 5.1 ounces. It features a 3.5-inch TFT color display with 240 x 320 dpi resolution and speakers to boot. Powered by an Intel PXA250 processor with Intel Xscale technology at 300MHz, it's supported by a standard 64MB RAM and is expandable through its SD expansion card slot. And Adobe Acrobat Reader (for Pocket PC) comes bundled.

