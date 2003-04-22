Mastering the Art of Persuasion

It's an effective way to get your point of view across to customers and clients.

According to Webster's Dictionary, manipulation is the act of using any means necessary to force a person to do something that fulfills your needs, whether or not it's in his or her best interest. Persuasion is the art of guiding someone through a logical progression of thoughts so that he may arrive at a conclusion that complements your views but is also in his own best interest. Persuasion enables other people to understand what you're saying and what you're feeling, and it motivates them to do what you believe is in their best interest.

