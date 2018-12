Revealing concerns about the competition will do your business more harm than good.

April 24, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can damage your business by appearing overly concerned about competitors. Asking customers and vendors whether and why they do business with other firms may be perceived as a sign of weakness. In the process of pumping customers, vendors and others for information, you inevitably reveal your concerns. Be careful not to give away too much proprietary information in the pursuit of knowledge about others.

Excerpted from Grow Your Business