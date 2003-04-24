Stanley Steemer Launches $20 Million Ad Campaign

April 24, 2003 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Stanley Steemer Int'l Inc. is spending $20 million to persuade homeowners they need to have their carpets professionally cleaned more often. The carpet cleaning company launched its 2003 national ad campaign in March over network television with the first ads appearing on news programs such as The Today Show. Previous Stanley Steemer campaigns have depicted the company's workers drawing the stains from a rug. This year, the ads relay how much grime consumers track into their houses. -Business First